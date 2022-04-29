Advertisement

Omaha woman accused of molesting young drill team members pleads no contest

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting much younger members of her dance team has pleaded no contest to four felony counts, including sexual assault and child abuse, in a deal with prosecutors.

Court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates pleaded no contest Thursday, not admitting guilt, but acknowledging that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her.

In exchange for her pleas, four other felony counts were dropped.

Police say Bates sexually assaulted three girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a daycare where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dates back to 2015 and that all of the victims were younger than 13.

