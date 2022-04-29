Omaha elementary students mark Arbor Day by planting trees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arbor Day has a special meaning to these fifth graders from J. Sterling Morton Elementary School.

“I’m really proud to have our school be named after the founder of Arbor Day and I’m glad that everyone is coming out here to actually do something good for the environment,” said fifth-grader Charlotte Thorson.

“J. Sterling Morton came along and also thought that trees should be more around his home,” said fifth-grader Marian Yumasi.

“He came to Nebraska there’s no trees and we need trees to live so he tried to make it a national holiday to plant more trees and make the earth better,” said fifth-grader Owen Ronnenkamp.

The students are helping city workers plant trees in Woodhaven Park. They might not realize it but helping to plant new trees is important work.

We are losing so many trees here in Omaha, city officials say it’s important that we replace them.

“We’ve been cutting down a lot of ash trees throughout the city over the last 10 years, a lot of the canopy has been declining from other pests and diseases so Arbor’s Day a good day to give back,” said John Wynn.

Omaha city forester John Wynn says we’ve had to remove about 14,000 ash trees from city property and that takes away from our tree canopy and cuts down on the shade the trees provide.

“Nobody wants to go sit and have lunch where there’s no shade you want that tree canopy, the shade, you know just the sound of the trees rustling and when the winds blowing it’s soothing.”

City officials say it’s important for the next generation to understand why Arbor Day is important. The students might not know it but it’s a lesson they’re getting on this field trip.

“No homework, no homework, no homework.”

“That education really connecting what the trees not just in our parks but in our neighborhoods and even at their homes mean to the community and what kind of impact they have on not just today, but the future and really getting them involved in that solidifies their understanding of that importance and it’s something we feel an incredible responsibility to be a part of,” said Matt Kalcevich, Omaha Parks and Recreation and Public Property director.

Nebraska made Arbor Day a legal holiday in 1885, today Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states.

