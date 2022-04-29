Advertisement

Officials: Deadly Nebraska wildfire nearly contained

The Road 702 Fire continues to rage in this April 25 photo. Crews have nearly contained the fire as of April 29.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - Officials say a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week is near to being fully contained.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Friday that crews have 97% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. That has led to fewer firefighters on the scene as management of the fire has reverted to Nebraska officials from a federal regional team.

According to the Emergency Management Agency, high winds from potential severe storms Friday evening could increase fire spread.

More than 220 firefighters and other personnel had been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 69 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.

The fire killed one person and destroyed several homes.

