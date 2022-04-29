Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
UPDATE: Police share suspect description, photos following bank robbery in northwest Omaha
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
Sarpy County officials identify man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving Metro bus

Latest News

DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Coach saves choking student at Papio South
Coach saves choking student at Papio South
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank