GOP lawmakers in Kansas OK ban on state, local mask mandates

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Conservative Republican lawmakers have approved a measure that would prohibit Kansas or its cities, counties or school districts from imposing mask mandates to control the spread of any infectious disease.

But the measure’s supporters fell far short early Friday of the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She has not said what she will do.

The vote in the Senate was 23-17, four votes short of a two-thirds majority. The tally in the House was 64-53, or 20 votes shy of a two-thirds majority.

The bill represents a response from conservative Republicans to mask mandates imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

