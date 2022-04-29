Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers linger Saturday, cool and windy

Emily's Friday night forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Thunderstorms continue as late as midnight for far W Iowa but the severe weather threat continues to diminish. Showers will continue on and off into Saturday with cloudy skies, cool conditions and gusty winds making for an unpleasant day.

Saturday wind
Saturday wind(wowt)

Rain chances clear for Sunday but it will be another windy day with gusts into the 30s and cool conditions, a high of 62 in the Metro. Still a better choice for anything you need to do outside!

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(wowt)

Storm chances return Monday evening with highs in the 50s once again. After that we’ll return to the 60s with another shot at thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
Allegations continue against Charles Herbster as second woman comes forward by name
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
One taken to hospital in serious condition after crash in Bellevue

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Still breezy, sunshine this afternoon
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cool with more wind Sunday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Windy and cooler with light rain showers
6 First Alert Weather: Storm shelter interest
6 First Alert Weather: Storm shelter interest