Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers linger Saturday, cool and windy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Thunderstorms continue as late as midnight for far W Iowa but the severe weather threat continues to diminish. Showers will continue on and off into Saturday with cloudy skies, cool conditions and gusty winds making for an unpleasant day.

Saturday wind (wowt)

Rain chances clear for Sunday but it will be another windy day with gusts into the 30s and cool conditions, a high of 62 in the Metro. Still a better choice for anything you need to do outside!

Next 3 days (wowt)

Storm chances return Monday evening with highs in the 50s once again. After that we’ll return to the 60s with another shot at thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

