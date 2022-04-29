Berkshire-Hathaway weekend: What you need to know

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the main event isn’t until Saturday morning, there’s plenty going around Omaha surrounding Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting.

The big meeting, held at CHI Health Center arena downtown, will be streamed exclusively by CNBC.

But ahead of that is the shareholder-only shopping event at Borsheims, on Regency Parkway, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, which follows the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the main event’s exhibit hall from noon-5 p.m.

On Saturday, doors to the main event at the arena open at 7 a.m., but cameras aren’t allowed. Those attending must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and required to use the Clear Health Pass app — enter BFK2022 when prompted — to gain entry.

The exhibit booths will be open to those arriving early, with Berkshire Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger taking the stage for a question-and-answer session at 9:15 a.m. Following a break for lunch at noon, the Q&A will resume at 1 p.m.

Exhibits will close for the day at 4:30 p.m., ahead of the Berkshire picnic at NFM on 72nd Street. The NFM discount for Berkshire shareholders is valid through Tuesday, May 3.

Sunday morning, the weekend caps off with an “Invest in Yourself” 5K run from 8-11 a.m., followed by another shareholders-only shopping day at Regency Shopping Center.

