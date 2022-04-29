Advertisement

Berkshire-Hathaway weekend: What you need to know

In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks...
In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. (AP File photo)(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the main event isn’t until Saturday morning, there’s plenty going around Omaha surrounding Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting.

The big meeting, held at CHI Health Center arena downtown, will be streamed exclusively by CNBC.

LIVESTREAM: Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting starts at 8:45 a.m. Saturday

But ahead of that is the shareholder-only shopping event at Borsheims, on Regency Parkway, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, which follows the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the main event’s exhibit hall from noon-5 p.m.

On Saturday, doors to the main event at the arena open at 7 a.m., but cameras aren’t allowed. Those attending must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and required to use the Clear Health Pass app — enter BFK2022 when prompted — to gain entry.

The exhibit booths will be open to those arriving early, with Berkshire Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger taking the stage for a question-and-answer session at 9:15 a.m. Following a break for lunch at noon, the Q&A will resume at 1 p.m.

Exhibits will close for the day at 4:30 p.m., ahead of the Berkshire picnic at NFM on 72nd Street. The NFM discount for Berkshire shareholders is valid through Tuesday, May 3.

Sunday morning, the weekend caps off with an “Invest in Yourself” 5K run from 8-11 a.m., followed by another shareholders-only shopping day at Regency Shopping Center.

2022 Berkshire Annual Meeting packet

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
Allegations continue against Charles Herbster as second woman comes forward by name
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
One taken to hospital in serious condition after crash in Bellevue

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
LIVE AT 5 PM: Trump to speak at “Save America” rally in Nebraska
Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer
arrest for semi theft
Police: Omaha man arrested for stealing semi
WOWT Berkshire business boost
Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting boosts business
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Still breezy, sunshine this afternoon