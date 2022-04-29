Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Schyler Smeby

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schyler Smeby has been the last person between the ball and the net for Bellevue East for four years now. After starting as a freshman and playing the position since he was eight years old Smeby is now the best to play the position in the program’s history.

Tuesday night against Omaha Central he had a season-high 21 saves and in the process set the Bellevue East single-season record with 199 saves. He will be able to extend that mark Saturday when the Chieftains play North Platte.

There’s more, earlier in the season, Smeby set the career saves record at Bellevue East and that one comes with extra appreciation after losing an entire season thanks to COVID-19.

