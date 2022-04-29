Advertisement

8 Midwest states seek permanent waiver to sell E15 gas

In this July 20, 2013, photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa....
In this July 20, 2013, photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Governors from eight Midwest states asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday for a permanent waiver that will allow each state to continue selling ethanol-blended gas year-round without restriction.

The EPA’s decision last week to suspend restrictions of summer sales of the lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 gasoline is temporary and only applies to the 2022 summer driving season.

E15 is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

The bipartisan group of governors from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin sent a joint letter to EPA Administrator Michael Reagan formally requesting the waiver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
UPDATE: Police share suspect description, photos following bank robbery in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County officials identify man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving Metro bus

Latest News

DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Coach saves choking student at Papio South
Coach saves choking student at Papio South
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank