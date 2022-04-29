6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening strong to severe storms on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have some spotty lingering areas of rain to get through to start the day and the clouds are likely to linger most of the day too. That won’t get in the way of our severe threat later on today though. That is why the First Alert Day is still in place.

First Alert Friday (WOWT)

Southeast wind gusts up to 35 mph into the afternoon will try to help warm us but mid 60s will likely be the best we can do in the metro.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Storms will develop well to our southwest in the 5-6pm window where the warmer air is able to build then move northeast into the evening hours.

Severe Threat (WOWT)

6pm Storms (WOWT)

8pm is likely the earliest threat of storms in the metro area with most of the viewing area dealing with storms in the 8 to 11pm window before they exit our Iowa counties.

8pm Storms (WOWT)

Storm Chances (WOWT)

Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats from any storms that move through in the 8-11pm window. After 11pm, we’ll quiet down quickly and see a calm and chilly night with temps falling into the 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy, cold and windy with drizzle and rain showers moving through. Sunday holds a little promise to see sunshine and warmth.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

