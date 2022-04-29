Advertisement

6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening strong to severe storms on the way

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have some spotty lingering areas of rain to get through to start the day and the clouds are likely to linger most of the day too. That won’t get in the way of our severe threat later on today though. That is why the First Alert Day is still in place.

First Alert Friday
First Alert Friday(WOWT)

Southeast wind gusts up to 35 mph into the afternoon will try to help warm us but mid 60s will likely be the best we can do in the metro.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Storms will develop well to our southwest in the 5-6pm window where the warmer air is able to build then move northeast into the evening hours.

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(WOWT)
6pm Storms
6pm Storms(WOWT)

8pm is likely the earliest threat of storms in the metro area with most of the viewing area dealing with storms in the 8 to 11pm window before they exit our Iowa counties.

8pm Storms
8pm Storms(WOWT)
Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)

Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats from any storms that move through in the 8-11pm window. After 11pm, we’ll quiet down quickly and see a calm and chilly night with temps falling into the 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy, cold and windy with drizzle and rain showers moving through. Sunday holds a little promise to see sunshine and warmth.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
UPDATE: Police share suspect description, photos following bank robbery in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County officials identify man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
‘(He) has no remorse’: Mother, daughter of Camisha Hollis give statements at her killer’s sentencing

Latest News

Friday 8 PM
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few strong Thursday evening storms, higher severe risk Friday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another mild day with some evening storm chances
Friday severe threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm potential ahead of Friday severe threat
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer, breezier and a rain chance later tonight