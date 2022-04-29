41 Attorneys General sign letter in support of Legal Services Corporation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A letter signed by more than 40 Attorneys General urges Congress to support beneficient funding for a federal legal aid program.

Friday, a letter was sent by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) to Congress in support of the Legal Services Corporation (LCS). The letter was signed by 41 Attorneys General.

The LCS is the largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans in the nation. LCS says more than 90% of its funding goes to 132 independent nonprofit legal aid programs.

According to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, who was one of 41 Attorneys General who signed the letter, the LCS provides critical legal assistance to people in need.

“These federal funds to support legal services to all citizens are critical to ensure that our legal justice system is available to all citizens of our states regardless of their economic status,” said Peterson.

Peterson says funding from the federal program provides legal aid to millions of Americans annually. In some states, more than 80% of legal assistance funding comes from the LCS.

The letter to Congress was led by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson as well as Attorney General Racine from the District of Columbia.

Read the Letter:

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.