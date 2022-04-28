Advertisement

WATCH: Papillion-La Vista coach saves choking student

Quick action from Joel Hueser, a coach at Papillion-La Vista South High School, saved a student who was choking earlier this week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick action from a cafeteria supervisor saved the life of a choking student at Papillion-La Vista High School earlier this week.

Security footage from the school, taken Tuesday, shows a fellow student getting the attention of Joel Hueser, a coach at Papillion-La Vista South High School, alerting him to the student choking during a school lunch hour. Hueser can be seen performing the Heimlich maneuver on the seated student, before pulling him out of his seat to better perform the life-saving technique.

INFO: What to do if you see someone choking

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Fire crews save man after kayak capsizes at Chalco Hills
Man arrested for July 2020 homicide in Omaha found not guilty
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act
6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs