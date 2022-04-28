Advertisement

Sarpy County officials identify man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County law enforcement just released the identity of a man who drowned in the Chalco Hills rec area Wednesday.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says Zachariah Lade, 27, of Gretna went under the water at Lake Wehrspann when his canoe capsized.

Witnesses say they heard lade cry out for help on the north end of the lake and saw his canoe upside down.

Due to quick action from those witnesses and first responders they were able to pull lade from the water.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

