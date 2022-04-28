Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another mild day with some evening storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll have a few clouds to get through yet again today but after a mild morning near 60, we’ll be able to warm to near 80 degrees for a high this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

There will be a bit of a south breeze but no gusts over 25 mph are expected. After 5pm there is the threat of a few spotty storms developing. They are more likely to be on the Nebraska side of the river and should be rather slow movers. That will bring the potential for some heavier beneficial rain but hopefully not too much too quickly. Some 1 to 3 inch totals are likely from the strongest storms tonight.

There is also the risk of an isolated severe storm or two with 40-60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1″ possible from a storm or two.

Today Severe (WOWT)

Those storms are likely to gradually drift south through the area this evening and move out overnight. There may be a few showers leftover by early Friday but they likely won’t have an impact. That leads us into the 6 First Alert Day Friday with an even better chance of storms and severe weather. The latest on that can be found here.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

Cooler and windy weather will be with us Saturday. We’ll likely see an early high in the 50s before falling off into the 40s at times during the day. That will be with cloudy skies, drizzle, showers and gusty WNW wind up to 45 mph at times. It likely won’t be a very pleasant day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

