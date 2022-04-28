Advertisement

Progress made in containing deadly Nebraska Road 702 Fire

Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.(NSP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - Officials say progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a release Thursday that crews have 88% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. More than 220 firefighters and other personnel have been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 68 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.

Crews on Thursday were focused on containing two areas of uncontrolled burning just south of U.S. Highway 6 along the Republican River.

