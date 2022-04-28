Police investigate death after house fire in Bellevue neighborhood

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal are working to figure out what caused the death of a woman Thursday.

Officials identified the woman as 73-year-old Kathleen Janus and say there are no obvious signs of violence present.

Police and the fire department were called to a home near 28th and Lillian around ten o’clock this morning.

“A neighbor acquaintance of the victim came over to check on this person, thought it was odd the newspaper was outside. The neighbor tried calling first didn’t receive an answer she thought that was odd so she came to check on the neighbor, she had a key to the home and was able to enter and that is how she found the neighbor,” said Captain Andy Jashinske, Bellevue Police Department.

“There’s quite a bit of fire damage inside the house it appears that there was a fire it was not active when we arrived it was already out. At this point, we have the state fire marshall office out here also assisting in the investigation trying to determine what exactly happened,” said Jashinske.

One of the victim’s dogs was found dead inside the home. The Nebraska Humane Society was able to rescue another dog from the home.

Right now officials are still working to determine the cause of death.

