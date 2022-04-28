Omaha man who killed Camisha Hollis sentenced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man previously charged with the first-degree murder of Camisha Hollis, whose body was never found, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County Court.

Douglas County District Judge Horatio Wheelock sentenced Marvin Young of Omaha to 23 years in prison for manslaughter, three counts of child abuse, and tampering with evidence in the death of Camisha Hollis.

Camisha Hollis, 34, was reported missing in April 2018. Marvin Young, previously charged with first-degree murder, pleaded "no contest" to reduced charges in March. Hollis' body was never found.

Hollis, 34, was reported missing in April 2018; her case was upgraded to a homicide investigation that December. Her mother told 6 News in 2019 that she suspected Young, who was Hollis’ longtime boyfriend, was involved. He was arrested about two months later, and formally charged with her murder.

Young pleaded “no contest” to reduced charges in March, sparing the children from testifying.

Investigators said Young killed Hollis during an argument in their home and then gave their three daughters medicine to help them go to sleep. Detectives believe Young threw her body in the river near Plattsmouth.

Martha Hollis, Camisha’s mother, told the court: “Marvin has no remorse for killing my daughter. The hardest thing for me is I can accept Camisha is gone. I can’t believe she was thrown away like garbage or trash. Instead of protecting her, he ended up killing her.”

Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County Attorney argued for a maximum penalty of 31-years in prison and that he shouldn’t be paroled early: “Defendant shouldn’t be rewarded by disposing of her body.”

Young gave no statement. His attorney, Douglas County public defender, Tom Riley, told the court that his client suffers from mental illness and hadn’t been in trouble with the law for 17 years and should get a sentence that allows him to be supervised upon release one day.

“The fact that the remains of Ms. Hollis have not been discovered yet is frustrating and heartbreaking for (the family), and I get it,” Riley said. “No one can ever equate the value of their life by the sentence imposed.”

Judge Wheelock said the sentence won’t make anyone in the courtroom feel better. He told the oldest child who gave a victim statement that “nothing you could have done to change the circumstances of what transpired.”

Based on Nebraska’s Good Time Law, Young’s sentence actually translates to 11-15-years in prison, and he gets credit for 1,487 days already served.

