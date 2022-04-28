Nebraska State Patrol arrested state employee accused of sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska state employee has been arrested for sexual assault.

Allen Evans, 30, of Beatrice worked at the Beatrice State Development Center.

Evans is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

The arrest follows a report to the state patrol involving a patient and a staff member at the facility.

He is being held at the Gage County Jail.

