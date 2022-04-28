Nebraska State Patrol arrested state employee accused of sexual assault
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska state employee has been arrested for sexual assault.
Allen Evans, 30, of Beatrice worked at the Beatrice State Development Center.
Evans is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and tampering with evidence.
The arrest follows a report to the state patrol involving a patient and a staff member at the facility.
He is being held at the Gage County Jail.
