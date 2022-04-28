Fatigue may be a factor in fiery semi crash in eastern Nebraska
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say driver fatigue may have been a factor in a fiery crash involving two semis Wednesday morning.
First responders were called to the entrance of Hilltop Fill Stop along Highway 75, southwest of Manley, Nebraska at 11:05 a.m.
They found one semi fully engulfed in flames. Investigators say the driver of a northbound semi, a 32-year-old Lincoln man, struck a second semi that had slowed down to turn.
The driver of the turning semi, a 40-year-old David City man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the scene. The driver of the other semi was treated at a hospital in Lincoln.
The report did not indicate who was at fault.
