‘Exceptionally rare diamond’: World’s largest blue diamond at auction sells for $57.5M

The world's largest blue diamond at an auction was sold for $57.5 million. (Source: Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - They say a diamond is forever, and that’s about how long it would take for most people to pay for this one.

The world’s largest blue diamond ever to come to auction was recently sold for $57.5 million.

The diamond is called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue.” It’s a 15.10-carat gem, and it was sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong after an eight-minute bidding war among four hopeful buyers.

The diamond was originally estimated to bring in $48 million, but an anonymous buyer on the phone raised the price by more than $9 million.

The “exceptionally rare diamond” was found in South Africa’s Cullinan Mine last year, and it is said to have the highest rankings by which colored diamonds are judged.

