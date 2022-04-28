Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few strong Thursday evening storms, higher severe risk Friday

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered storms develop for our western counties Thursday evening and slowly travel east though the night. A few will be strong to severe with hail up to 2″ being the main threat with some of the strongest storms.

Thursday severe risk
Best chances keep W of the Metro until 9 PM... After 9 a better chance for a few storms moves into the Metro with storm potential diminishing overnight.

Isolated Thursday night storms
The storm threat increases Friday. We’ve made Friday a 6 First Alert Day due to the severe threat:

First Alert Friday
Storms develop around 6-7 PM to the SW of the Metro and move NE from there.

Friday 5-6 PM
The best storm chances across the Metro will be from 8 PM to 11 PM before we see a push into W Iowa where storms continue through midnight.

Isolated Thursday night storms
Friday 11-midnight
The system clears Saturday late day... plan on lingering showers Saturday, highs in the 50s and strong winds. It will not be a pleasant day for the outdoors. Gusts will generally reach the 40s but for a few areas gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

Windy Saturday
Rain chances clear for Sunday but it will be another windy day with gusts into the 30s and cool conditions, a high of 58 in the Metro. Still a better choice for anything you need to do outside!

Storm chances return Monday late day with highs in the 50s once again. After that we’ll return to the 60s with another shot at thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

