Advertisement

‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show

Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.”

In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Fire crews save man after kayak capsizes at Chalco Hills
Man arrested for July 2020 homicide in Omaha found not guilty
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act
6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs