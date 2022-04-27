Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Lincoln has been identified.

The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office said 57-year-old Haroon Sediqi of Lincoln died in the two-vehicle crash on 70th Street south of Pine Lake Road.

The initial investigation reveals that around 1:25 p.m., Sediqi collided head-on with another vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Lincoln woman.

LSO said Sediqi was transported to Bryan Health West Campus where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

LSO said the other driver was wearing her seatbelt and survived the crash. She was taken to Bryan Health West Campus with non life threatening injuries.

The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

