Three sentenced for intent to sell meth in Omaha in separate incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates for three separate cases involving people accused of possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine.

Adan Casillas-Aguilar, 38, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced Tuesday for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking offense.

On Nov. 9, 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says the Omaha Police Department used an informant to buy 25 grams of meth from Casillas-Aguilar. Later on Nov. 24, 2020, another controlled buy was set up with an informant. Casillas-Aguilar allegedly sold 150 grams of meth to the informant.

Officers conducted a search at Casillas-Aguilar’s home in Omaha on Dec. 2, 2020. Officers say they found 9.88 pounds of meth, eight firearms - one of which was a loaded rifle on the kitchen table - and $48,317 during the search.

Casillas-Aguilar was sentenced to 180 months in prison and will serve five years of supervised release afterward.

Rene Daniel Galvan-Salas, 21, was sentenced Monday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In January 2020, investigators in Omaha set up a purchase of meth with a Mexico-based supplier. The DOJ says Galvan-Salas and Godinez-Contreras, 45, went to a Walmart parking lot in the Omaha area to deliver the meth. According to the DOJ, Galvan-Salas delivered the meth to a cooperating DEA source and another undercover DEA agent. Godinez-Contreras allegedly remained in his pickup truck during the delivery and then moved to the back of the store where he picked up Galvan-Salas.

Godinez-Contreras was found guilty of conspiracy in the same case on April 8, 2022. Godinez will be sentenced on July 8, 2022.

Galvan-Salas was sentenced to 32 months in prison and will serve five years of supervised release afterward. He will also be deported when he completes his imprisonment.

Shane Morris, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced Monday for possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

According to the DOJ, Omaha Police found Morris with 10 grams of meth during a traffic stop on April 17, 2020. Later in October 2020, police say they found Morris with six grams of meth during another traffic stop. In another traffic stop on Jan. 10, 2021, police say they found Morris with 19 grams of meth during another traffic stop.

The DOJ says Morris was also caught selling meth to an Omaha Police informant on two separate occasions in January 2021.

Morris was sentenced to 96 months in prison and will serve four years of supervised release afterward.

