Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer, breezier and a rain chance later tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day on a warmer note in the 50s and that should translate into a high very close to 80 degrees later this afternoon. We’ll have a few more clouds and a bit more of a south breeze as well.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Gusts to 30 mph are likely at times this morning and should be over 20 the majority of the day.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Watch out for an isolated storm or two trying to develop this evening but they will be few and far between with most of us staying dry.

Rain Chances Today (WOWT)

A few hit and miss showers and storms are possible at any point Thursday but it definitely won’t be a washout of a day. Highs will get a chance to reach the 70s one more time before cooler air settles in.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

I’ve made Friday a First Alert Day due to the threat of storms in the evening and overnight. Hail and wind would be the main threats in our area as they move in but they will likely weaken some as they approach the metro. We’ll continue to watch how this evolves on models and give you the latest updates the rest of the week.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

