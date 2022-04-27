Advertisement

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day

On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.(Zoo Knoxville via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a baby chimpanzee.

On Friday, which happened to be Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The zoo says Binti had an undisclosed complication, but her caretakers and veterinary team stepped in and she’s now recovering well.

Caption

While Binti gets her strength back, the Great Apes team is caring for the baby around the clock.

A name hasn’t been announced yet.

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Fire crews save man after kayak capsizes at Chalco Hills
Man arrested for July 2020 homicide in Omaha found not guilty
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
An Amber Alert was issued in Georgia for Valery Molina, a 4-year-old Hispanic female 3 feet...
Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in Georgia
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Police investigate death after house fire in Bellevue neighborhood
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine