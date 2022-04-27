Advertisement

New signage going up at Charles Schwab Field

By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People can expect to see new additions to Charles Schwab Field this week.

Construction crews have started to remove old TD Ameritrade signage, specifically the big sign on Mike Fahey Street. The new Charles Schwab sign is taking its spot.

Charles Schwab retained the exclusive naming rights to the field after acquiring TD Ameritrade. In the agreement with MECA, new signage will be added inside and outside the stadium.

This includes things like trash cans and even napkin dispensers.

Depending on Thursday’s forecast, construction crews say they plan to resume work then.

