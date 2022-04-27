Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who previously served as a city councilman, died early Wednesday from complications from cancer, a spokesman from his office told 6 News. He was 78.

Pahls returned to the Nebraska Legislature in 2020 after he was voted in while serving as Omaha’s 5th District City Councilman, an office he held for eight years. The former Millard Public Schools principal had already served eight years in the Unicameral, elected in 2004 and re-elected in 2008, before becoming a councilman.

Pahls was originally from Kansas, born in Jewel in 1943, obtaining his high school and college education there before going to receive his doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska in 1979.

In honor of Pahls, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags in Nebraska to be flown at half-staff immediately through the end of Friday.

“Senator Pahls was a dedicated public servant and a great man. He was committed to improving his community, first as an educator and then through elected service. Nebraska lost a true leader today. Susanne and I are praying for the Pahls family, the Millard community, and the countless Nebraskans Sen. Pahls impacted as they mourn his loss.”

The legislative vacancy created by Pahls’ death will be filled by an appointee, in accordance with state law, so Ricketts will be called upon to select someone to serve out the year.

Because Pahls died before May 1, the law states that a special election in Legislative Dist. 31 to fill the seat for the remainder of his term — through 2024 — will happen in November. Candidates will need to gather 2,000 signatures by Sept. 1 in order to be listed on the ballot. Had Pahls died after May 1, the appointee would serve the remainder of his term.

TRIBUTES & MEMORIES

Friends remembered Pahls as someone who could easily shift between the policy of real-world implications to not taking yourself so seriously.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Pahls’ death.

“Rich was an incredibly thoughtful and friendly person and a happy warrior — someone who enjoyed joking around, not taking himself so seriously, but at the same time he took the job of representing his constituents and job very seriously,” Morfeld told 6 News.

I will also note that he was just fun to sit next to and be around. He cared about his district and state but he did not take himself too seriously. Just a really good person. — State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) April 27, 2022

Fellow Councilwoman Aimee Melton also recalled Pahls fondly, telling 6 News about the time he put a giant blow-up turkey in her tiny City Council office for her fall birthday in 2015. She still has the turkey, which she calls “Richard,” and sent Pahls a photo of it in a card to him last Thanksgiving. His response: “Like that problem child, I never go away. Enjoy the day!”

“He made you smile every time you’re with him,” she said.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Rich Pahls. We served on the Omaha City Council together for almost eight years. Rich loved to challenge the status quo, but always did it with a great big grin and lots of wit. I will miss my friend and offer my deepest sympathies to his family.”

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert offered her sympathies to Pahls’ family and friends, and recalled her years working with Pahls in the Millard Public Schools district, where she served as a board member. “He did his homework and often asked unpopular questions before making decisions and voting,” she said.

“Rich Pahls’ career in public service has touched thousands of families in Omaha. As a high school teacher, college professor, elementary school principal and administrator, state senator and Omaha city council member, Rich prioritized learning, communication, advocacy, and open-mindedness. He did his homework, and often asked unpopular questions before making decisions and voting. I first worked with Rich when he was a Millard Public Schools principal and I was a Millard Board of Education member. Later, He was my city council representative when he represented District 5. The people of the district could count on Rich to listen and act on their behalf. I offer my sympathy to his family and friends, and thank him for many, many years of friendship.”

Fellow Omaha representative State Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted Wednesday morning about Pahls’ death, calling him “a wise and thoughtful man who exemplified the Nebraska Unicameral at its best. And he loved my dog.”

I am so saddened to learn about the passing of our colleague, Senator Rich Pahls. He was a wise and thoughtful man who exemplified the Nebraska Unicameral at its best. And he loved my dog. ❤️ Rich, Nebraska will miss you, and I thank you for all you gave us. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) April 27, 2022

State Sen. Jen Day, also of Omaha, said Pahls used to affectionately refer to her as a “firecracker” and that she enjoyed his “goofy humor and how he wasn’t afraid to vote his conscience.”

Sad about the passing of colleague and friend, Rich Pahls. I enjoyed Rich's goofy humor & how he wasn't afraid to vote his conscience. He'd always point to me and say, "She's small but she's a firecracker, this one" with a smile. I'll miss seeing him + am grateful to know him.💔 — Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) April 27, 2022

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue also recalled Pahls’ devotion to non-partisanship in the state legislature. “He was kind and a great conversationalist,” she tweeted.

The world lost a great man today with the death of Senator Rich Pahls. One of our Senators who believed in the non-partisan history of our great Unicameral. He was kind and a great conversationalist. @richpahls @UnicamUpdate — Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) April 27, 2022

Rep. Don Bacon also tweeted a memorial praising Pahls’ dedication to education, calling him “one of the good ways, who would look for a way to bridge the divide.”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of a good friend, Sen Rich Pahls. He was truly one of the good guys, who would look for a way to bridge the divide. His dedication to education and the Millard area will be noted for years to come. Angie and I send our prayers to his family. — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@DonJBacon) April 27, 2022

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said he would miss Pahls’ leadership, noting he “enjoyed stirring the pot, but was always a voice of reason and had a great sense of humor.”

On the way to an avenue scholars luncheon. Thinking about my friend Sen Rich Pahls. A lifelong public servant as an educator and elected official. He enjoyed stirring the pot, but was always a voice a reason and had a great sense of humor. We will miss his leadership. — Pete Festersen (@PeteFestersen) April 27, 2022

Others involved in Nebraska politics also tweeted tributes to Pahls.

“On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, we are saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Rich Pahls. Senator Pahls was a friend to Douglas County during his tenure in the Nebraska Legislature and as an Omaha City Councilman. Rich was a good man, a fair man and a great representative. He will be sorely missed. The Board wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and our community.”

Sadly, we've lost a good person and dedicated public servant. Rich Pahls and my wife Sally served together as elementary school principals for years. We were good friends. He cared about education, the future of our state, and real tax reform. Our prayers are with his family. — Gov. Dave Heineman (@DaveEHeineman) April 27, 2022

“Rich was a colleague during my time in the Nebraska Legislature and a good friend. He was an enthusiastic advocate for his district and our state. There were many times when I counted on his help as we worked together on important challenges facing Nebraskans. Rich recognized and supported solutions that connect the citizens of Nebraska like investments in infrastructure and good educational opportunities for our children. He will be missed. My prayers are with his family.”

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Senator Rich Pahls. He was a tireless advocate for children and victims' rights. Senator Pahls has given so much to the people of Omaha and all of Nebraska. Leigh and I will be praying for his family during this time. — Brett Lindstrom (@votelindstrom) April 27, 2022

“Rich Pahls was a committed senator for the people of District 31 and the City of Omaha. Suzanne and I will be keeping his family in our prayers.”

Rich Pahls will be greatly missed. We’re praying for his family today. pic.twitter.com/SlVwfG8PuM — Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) April 27, 2022

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we mourn his loss and celebrate his devoted service that helped build a better life for the people of this state." - NEGOP Chairman Dan Welchhttps://t.co/bU8YFVfIfn — NEGOP (@NEGOP) April 27, 2022

My heart goes out to Pahls’ family. He was great to work with on the Omaha City Council and helped me when I was negotiating our OPOA contract. https://t.co/iBx7YvxSc9 — @OPOAPresident (@opoapresident) April 27, 2022

Area organizations for young Republicans also remembered Pahls on Wednesday:

Today, we mourn the loss of Senator Rich Pahls, whose dedication to Omaha and to his neighbors has paved the way for many of our own members to make a positive difference. His leadership, kind spirit, and compassion will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/Al2GHUCe6k — Nebraska High School Republicans (@nebraskahsr) April 27, 2022

Wow. We extend our sincere condolences to the Pahls family. Many of our members worked extensively on his campaign. Rich was a true statesmen and a man of great character. He will be missed. https://t.co/dI5lr7IBGu — Nebraska Young Republicans (@NebraskaYR) April 27, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of State Senator Rich Pahls. Sen. Pahls was one of the strongest supporters of the YRs and we will cherish every minute we got to spend with him. Sen. Pahls provided our members with great opportunities that they will never forget. pic.twitter.com/xfI8HRk9yw — Omaha Young Republicans (@OmahaYR) April 27, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of State Senator Rich Pahls. Senator Pahls leaves a lasting legacy of service to Omaha, Douglas County and the State of Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/7iUQiGB6F1 — Douglas County Republican Party (@dcrponline) April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.