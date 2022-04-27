Advertisement

Man arrested for July 2020 homicide in Omaha found not guilty

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for a July 2020 homicide was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday.

Daquandre Perry was arrested in December 2020 for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony for a crime that happened five months earlier.

6 News was at the scene at 53rd and Boyd where the victim John Parks Jr., 20, was found shot and killed.

Police say he had been on a motorbike and the driver of a car chased him down and then someone shot Parks.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

Latest News

Work crews replace brick streets throughout Omaha
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Friday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening storms could be strong as they move into the area.
Emily's 6 First Alert Day update for Friday severe storms
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaks to the media after being found guilty in federal court in...
Fortenberry files motion to toss conviction