Man arrested for July 2020 homicide in Omaha found not guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for a July 2020 homicide was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday.

Daquandre Perry was arrested in December 2020 for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony for a crime that happened five months earlier.

6 News was at the scene at 53rd and Boyd where the victim John Parks Jr., 20, was found shot and killed.

Police say he had been on a motorbike and the driver of a car chased him down and then someone shot Parks.

