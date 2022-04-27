Man arrested for July 2020 homicide in Omaha found not guilty
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for a July 2020 homicide was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday.
Daquandre Perry was arrested in December 2020 for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony for a crime that happened five months earlier.
6 News was at the scene at 53rd and Boyd where the victim John Parks Jr., 20, was found shot and killed.
Police say he had been on a motorbike and the driver of a car chased him down and then someone shot Parks.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.