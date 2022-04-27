Man accused of arson appears in Douglas County court for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of setting a house on fire appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.

Salomon Lopez Escobar, 39, is formally charged with first-degree arson with a bond of $250,000.

According to the affidavit, video evidence from the scene shows a man approaching a house near 24th & Q and dumping a liquid from a gas can onto the porch and steps of the house.

He left the house and went to a store and allegedly bought a lighter and returned to the house, igniting the liquid to start a fire.

The house was occupied at the time. At the scene, 6 News was told two adults and two children were there.

They all got out quickly with no injuries.

Just after midnight that night, an officer encountered someone matching the description from the video in the area of 24th & L.

Based on the video the suspect was described as a man wearing dark clothing, light shoes with white soles, riding a black bike with white lettering.

He was taken into custody and refused to answer questions. The affidavit states he was carrying a red fuel container at the time of his arrest.

Escobar is facing 1-50 years if convicted and has a preliminary hearing on May 31.

