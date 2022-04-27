Fire crews save man after kayak capsizes at Chalco Hills

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue crews helped a man get to safety at Chalco Hills Wednesday morning.

Omaha fire officials say the man was out on the water when his motorized kayak capsized.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get all their rescue equipment to the man.

Officials also say it could have been much worse but the man did everything right.

“By the time we arrived on scene, with the way the winds are today, they pushed him down into the lake. He did have a lifevest on which was good. His boat was capsized but he was holding onto it,” said Battalion Chief Steve Swan, Omaha Fire Dept.

The man was treated at the scene and was released. It’s reported the water temperature was between 40 and 50 degrees.

