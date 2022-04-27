Fire crews report Road 702 wildfire 74% contained

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire crews with Nebraska Forest Service report that the Road 702 wildfire in southwest Nebraska is 74 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

According to NFS, firefighters continued making progress on containing the Road 702 wildfire despite critical fire weather on Tuesday. Shifting winds and gusts 30 to 40 mph caused the fire to spot in two places outside of the current perimeter.

Firefighters said because of good coordination between crews and local landowners supported by National Guard helicopters doing bucket drops, both spot fires were quickly caught and tied back into the main fire.

As containment increases, excess resources will be demobilized to return home or be reassigned to other incidents, according to NFS.

Road 702 wildfire Update April 27, 2022 (Nebraska Forest Service)

Firefighters said on portions of the wildfire where containment has been achieved, crews will continue mopping up and patrol the fire perimeter to ensure that no hot spots remain that could pose a threat.

Branch I (north and west side): As of Wednesday morning firefighters will focus on the section of uncontained fire edge that is south of US-6, east of Bartley, along the Republican River. Crews will continue establishing containment lines and cool down hot spots within the timbered draws. Heavy equipment will be used, as necessary, to remove trees that pose a hazard to firefighters in this area.

Branch III (east and south side): The portion of the wildfire in Kansas has been contained. NFS said two areas of uncontained fire edge remain in this branch. Firefighters continue working on the finger of fire, south of Wilsonville, which still contains several hot spots. On the north end of this Branch, south of US-6, west of Cambridge, there are still several areas of heat near the Republican River. In addition, heavy equipment will be used to create a fire line around unburned islands of vegetation within the fire perimeter. Firefighters said securing the islands of vegetation lessens the risk of flames escaping containment lines.

NFS said elevated fire weather conditions are expected Wednesday. Very warm temperatures along with continued low relative humidity is predicted, although winds will be lighter than previous days, according to firefighters. As an upper system pushes through, moisture will begin streaming into the region later Wednesday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm after 6 p.m. Any thunderstorm would result in lightning and gusty, erratic winds.

There are currently no evacuations on the Road 702 wildfire.

Road 702 wildfire Statistics:

Size: 41,448 acres

Containment: 74%

Total Personnel: 208

Location: Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier Counties (NE); and Phillips and Norton Counties (KS)

Reported: April 22, 2022

Injuries to Date from Initial Attack: 5

