Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm potential ahead of Friday severe threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm Wednesday makes way for changes this evening... clouds build ahead of the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. For most rain chances won’t have a huge impact on your Wednesday. Showers and storms will be incredibly hit or miss in the evening and overnight hours, mainly after 9 PM. If you do happen to catch one it should be short lived and fairly light.

Thursday will start off with clouds and maybe a lingering shower... we’ll have breaks of sun through the day helping us to warm to the mid 70s... if we don’t break into enough sun we may wind up cooler. The day brings a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and late night hours ahead of the arrival of our next storm system Friday. I’d bring the umbrella for nighttime plans!

There will be some potential for severe storms Friday evening as they move in... best chances are focus to the SW but the severe threat extends across much of E Nebraska and W Iowa, including the metro. We’ve made Friday a 6 First Alert Day due to the severe threat:

Storms develop around 6-7 PM to the SW and move NE from there with storm chances across the Metro through 10-11 PM before we see a push into W Iowa where storms continue through midnight.

The system clears Saturday late day with a drier end to the weekend... plan on lingering showers Saturday.

Highs will be in the low-60s. We’ll look ahead to another chance for rain next Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Friday.

