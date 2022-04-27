Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm potential ahead of Friday severe threat

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm Wednesday makes way for changes this evening... clouds build ahead of the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. For most rain chances won’t have a huge impact on your Wednesday. Showers and storms will be incredibly hit or miss in the evening and overnight hours, mainly after 9 PM. If you do happen to catch one it should be short lived and fairly light.

A few Wednesday night storms
A few Wednesday night storms(wowt)

Thursday will start off with clouds and maybe a lingering shower... we’ll have breaks of sun through the day helping us to warm to the mid 70s... if we don’t break into enough sun we may wind up cooler. The day brings a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and late night hours ahead of the arrival of our next storm system Friday. I’d bring the umbrella for nighttime plans!

Thursday night storms
Thursday night storms(wowt)

There will be some potential for severe storms Friday evening as they move in... best chances are focus to the SW but the severe threat extends across much of E Nebraska and W Iowa, including the metro. We’ve made Friday a 6 First Alert Day due to the severe threat:

Friday 6 First Alert Day
Friday 6 First Alert Day(wowt)

Storms develop around 6-7 PM to the SW and move NE from there with storm chances across the Metro through 10-11 PM before we see a push into W Iowa where storms continue through midnight.

Friday 7 PM
Friday 7 PM(wowt)
Friday 11-MIDNIGHT
Friday 11-MIDNIGHT(wowt)

The system clears Saturday late day with a drier end to the weekend... plan on lingering showers Saturday.

Saturday showers
Saturday showers(wowt)

Highs will be in the low-60s. We’ll look ahead to another chance for rain next Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

Latest News

Friday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening storms could be strong as they move into the area.
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer, breezier and a rain chance later tonight
Friday evening storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances increase through the end of the week
Rainfall Departure From Average
Critically dry conditions continue across Nebraska