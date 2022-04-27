Crews battle structure fire southwest of Waterloo

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area fire departments were called to fight a fire that ignited in a large building near the west edge of Pacific Street.

Fire crews responded to a call sometime around 2 p.m. Wednesday near 259th and Pacific streets.

The Waterloo chief told 6 News that no one was hurt but that the fire was still active at about 3:45 p.m.

—

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.