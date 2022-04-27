Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting returns this weekend, what to expect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting returns to Omaha this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, there are a lot of questions surrounding what we can expect.

“It has been lonely the first weekend in May the past couple of years.”

Berkshire Hathaway is back but will it be bigger than ever?

Visit Omaha says they aren’t sure how many people will be here but they have been in close communication with downtown hotels trying to gauge how many people will be in town.

“We’ve connected with hotels and we’ve asked them, are you full are you not? What we’ve seen a week out from Berkshire Hathaway we probably have about 15 properties that have availability. That’s not usually the case,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.

But we’re told that could be because Omaha has more hotel rooms than they did a few years ago.

The Peregrine Hotel is one of the new spots in downtown.

General manager David Scott says the team here is ready to welcome guests from all over the world.

“We have 89 sleeping rooms and we are a full house. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we are full. So nice problem for us. And that was probably about a month ago we filled up.” said David Scott, Peregrine Omaha hotel general manager.

Scott says he’s expecting a busy weekend and he thinks business will be booming everywhere you go downtown.

“Well all the hotels, this is the time when certainly the downtown hotels will be full because this is where the event is taking place. We need to support each other. Are they going to be having breakfast, lunch, and dinner with me? No, they are going to go somewhere else and that’s cool! We want to make sure they are supported.”

While we don’t know how many people exactly will be here this weekend, experts say the city will likely see more than $21 million spent this weekend.

Events start Friday with the shareholder shopping day.

Saturday will be the big day for meetings and Q&A. Sunday there will be a 5K.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.