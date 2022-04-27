Advertisement

6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening storms could be strong as they move into the area.

Emily's 6 First Alert Day update for Friday severe storms
By Rusty Lord and Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a 6 First Alert Day due to the likelihood of storms moving through the area in the evening and the potential that some could be strong to severe.

Friday 6 First Alert Day
Friday 6 First Alert Day(wowt)

Storms are likely to fire to the southwest of the metro around 6-7pm and move northeast through our area as the night goes along.

Friday 7 PM
Friday 7 PM(wowt)
Friday 11-MIDNIGHT
Friday 11-MIDNIGHT(wowt)

As they move northeast there is the threat of some larger hail and strong wind gusts from a few of the storms. The question remains just how much energy can they hang on to as the night progresses.

Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)
Friday Severe Threats
Friday Severe Threats(WOWT)

As the storms move through some 1-2 inch rain totals are possible from the strongest storms bringing some beneficial rain to hopefully several areas.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

Latest News

Friday severe threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm potential ahead of Friday severe threat
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer, breezier and a rain chance later tonight
Friday evening storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances increase through the end of the week
Rainfall Departure From Average
Critically dry conditions continue across Nebraska