6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening storms could be strong as they move into the area.

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a 6 First Alert Day due to the likelihood of storms moving through the area in the evening and the potential that some could be strong to severe.

Friday 6 First Alert Day (wowt)

Storms are likely to fire to the southwest of the metro around 6-7pm and move northeast through our area as the night goes along.

Friday 7 PM (wowt)

Friday 11-MIDNIGHT (wowt)

As they move northeast there is the threat of some larger hail and strong wind gusts from a few of the storms. The question remains just how much energy can they hang on to as the night progresses.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

Friday Severe Threats (WOWT)

As the storms move through some 1-2 inch rain totals are possible from the strongest storms bringing some beneficial rain to hopefully several areas.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.