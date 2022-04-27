Advertisement

Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy 90 in Biloxi.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The five people dead in Wednesday’s shooting and standoff have been identified by the Harrison County coroner.

Coroner Brian Switzer identified the suspect in the case as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds. Reynolds is believed to have killed three people at a Biloxi hotel Wednesday morning, leading to a four-hour standoff with Gulfport Police.

According to Gulfport Police, Reynolds barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery convenience store near Canal and 28th Street. After hours of waiting, officers tear-gassed the building and went in to find Reynolds dead. Officials wouldn’t say how he died, only that he was found dead when officers went into the building.

The shooting in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Highway 90. Police said three people were killed at the hotel. A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area. He heard the shots ring out and said he tried to help two of the victims, who he identified as the hotel owner and an employee. The third victim was a guest at the hotel.

WLOX spoke with the daughter of the hotel employee who said the violence started with an argument about money that escalated.

Switzer identified the victims found at the hotel as 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini, owner of the hotel; 61-year-old Laura Lehman, an employee and resident of the hotel; and 55-year-old Chad Green, who also lived and worked at the motel.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then carjacked and assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street. That person, a public works staffer contracted by the City of Gulfport, was shot and taken to the hospital. He later died in surgery. Switzer identified him as 52-year-old William Waltman.

