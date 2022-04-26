Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Brisk morning but a wonderful afternoon is ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting in the 20s and 30s this morning with a widespread freeze for many of us. Even with the cold start, today will be the best day of the week! Highs in the upper 60s are likely for us all with abundant sunshine!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the south wind gusts will be light in the 15-20 mph range by the afternoon. Even with the lighter wind, the fire danger will be rather high due to the low humidity and south breeze.

Red Flag Warning (WOWT)

The wind will be a bit stronger Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible from the south, especially in the morning.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

We’ll warm even more in the afternoon Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s likely with a few more clouds. Enjoy that because we’ll have the first of many rain chances starting up Wednesday evening. There area many more rain chances Thursday through Saturday as well with the best bet for rain likely Friday evening and overnight.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

