Omaha’s Kamryn Meyer named Pitcher of the Week again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second straight week UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer has been tabbed as the Summit League Pitcher of the Week following her dominating performance in the circle over the weekend against South Dakota.

Meyer tossed 38 strikeouts over 16 frames in the Maverick’s 3-game sweep of the Coyotes. In the first game, the junior broke and set another strikeout record for the second weekend in a row retiring 19 batters in a single game. She also recorded her 11th contest with double-figure strikeouts in the series finale.

“I think I’m just strongest honestly when we get to conference. The beginning of the year is just like a warm up. Once we get to conference we just hone in, work on spinning the ball, working on my spots. I think it’s all just coming together,” said Meyer.

This was the fifth time Meyer has earned a league honor this season.

“I think, not just myself, all of the pitchers are really just finding the zone and finding their own groove and I think that’s just going to be very beneficial down the road the rest of the season,” said Meyer.

The Mavericks sit at second in the league.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.