Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At one of the busiest intersections in Omaha, the new Crossroads promises to transform the area as we know it.

Construction on the project began more than two years ago but lately, it looks as though little has been done.

Nolan Rose moved into the new Swivel Apartments at 72nd & Dodge two weeks ago.

“I like the centrally located and the middle of Omaha,” said Nolan.

Another big draw is Crossroads.

The new development promises to breathe new life back into central Omaha with new stores, businesses, entertainment, and more.

Plans include 350,000 square feet of office space, senior living, and a 150-room hotel.

“From the renderings, it’s supposed to be a really cool shopping center,” said Nolan.

Demolition of the old shopping mall began in December 2020. Two years later and nothing has gone up in its place.

“I’ve driven past it. I haven’t seen much construction besides when they leveled everything down a couple years ago,” said Nolan.

Lockwood, the project’s developer, says the Crossroads is right on track.

The developers would not talk on camera but say the sewers received both the city and state permits a few weeks ago and construction is supposed to heat up significantly in the next 30 days.

People who live across the street from Crossroads say they won’t believe it until they see it.

“It’s stupid. We’ve got this kind of a project in the middle of Omaha and they’re not doing anything. Maybe one truck will come in but they don’t do anything.”

Still, Nolan Rose is hoping for the best.

“I think we’ll start seeing it once the weather starts turning and developments starting to get into action,” said Nolan.

Crossroads is expected to open in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.