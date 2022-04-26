Nebraska Supreme Court hears arguments for new trial in double murder case

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man convicted of a 1988 double murder in western Nebraska is seeking a new trial.

Attorneys argued the case before the Nebraska Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Boppre’s attorneys say it’s an appeal based on new evidence and sworn testimony from two women who say a different man is responsible.

Boppre is convicted of killing Richard Valdez and Sharon Condon in a Scottsbluff home.

An attorney for Boppre argued that new evidence was never examined by a judge in a lower court before tossing the case.

”That’s what Nebraska lawmakers enacted in 2015, it was compromised,” Attorney Sara Shaw Tatim said. “That was what the court was bound to apply below, and what it did not even cite.”

Stacy Foust with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office argues the conviction should stand.

”This case isn’t about an innocent man who has lost an opportunity to be heard,” Foust said. “Now, he’s been heard multiple times. We’re up here for Boppre right now. This case is about a litigious defendant who simply cannot accept the finality of his convictions.”

Boppre is serving two life sentences. He’s maintained for three decades that he was framed.

The Nebraska judicial system has upheld his convictions numerous times.

The Supreme Court will consider the case and issue an opinion at a later date.

