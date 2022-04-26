Multiple Omaha streets restricted for construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Omaha streets and intersections will be restricted starting Tuesday morning.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced the intersection of North 72nd and Maple Street will have several lane restrictions for maintenance crews to conduct street repair. The restrictions will be in effect for five days.

Patrick Avenue between North 42nd Street and North 43rd Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work. The closure will be in effect for one week.

North 90th Street between Miami and Maple Streets will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work. The restriction will be in effect for four days.

