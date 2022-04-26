Advertisement

Multiple Omaha streets restricted for construction

(Gray Media)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Omaha streets and intersections will be restricted starting Tuesday morning.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced the intersection of North 72nd and Maple Street will have several lane restrictions for maintenance crews to conduct street repair. The restrictions will be in effect for five days.

Patrick Avenue between North 42nd Street and North 43rd Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work. The closure will be in effect for one week.

North 90th Street between Miami and Maple Streets will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work. The restriction will be in effect for four days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct
Elise Poole (Photography by Chad Greene)
Lincoln City Council settles civil rights lawsuit with woman injured at 2020 protest

Latest News

State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
Family remembers ex-fire chief killed in southwest Nebraska wildfires
First Alert Friday
6 First Alert Day Friday: Evening storms could be strong as they move into the area.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Iowa couple frustrated with delays of CPAP replacement