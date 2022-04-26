Lincoln City Council settles civil rights lawsuit with woman injured at 2020 protest

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska confirmed Monday that the Lincoln City Council approved a settlement for a civil rights lawsuit involving a woman who was injured during a 2020 protest.

Elise Poole was severely injured at a Lincoln protest in May 2020 at the height of protests across the world after the killing of George Floyd.

The release states that one of the projectiles hit Poole and severed her nose from her face and the traumatic injury required emergency reconstructive surgery and she will need future procedures to regain breathing functionality.

“If my case protects just one other person from going through what I experienced, it was worth it,” Poole said. “Our protest was about protecting Black lives and calling out police violence. Those messages are just as important today and I hope my case plays a small role in making our city safer for everyone.”

The lawsuit alleges officers “used excessive force by indiscriminately shooting impact munitions at peaceful demonstrators.”

According to the release, the City of Lincoln agreed to provide Poole with damages to close the case, specifying that the agreement does not serve as a legal admission of wrongdoing.

ACLU of Nebraska also settled another civil rights case with the City of Omaha and ProBLAC last January.

“We wanted to hold law enforcement accountable and make sure Elise was fully compensated for the harm she suffered,” said Daniel Gutman, a contract attorney litigating the case for the ACLU of Nebraska. “We are pleased that her case has ended in a fair agreement. Elise was severely injured while exercising her First Amendment right to free speech and assembly. Law enforcement must understand, and this lawsuit shows, that our constitutional rights must be respected.”

