Kansas lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with transgender colleague

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas state lawmaker is complaining publicly about having to share women’s restrooms with a “huge” transgender colleague whom she describes as a potential threat to young children who visit the Statehouse.

Republican state Rep. Cheryl Helmer on Tuesday stood firmly by her comments in an email to a University of Kansas graduate student. She also decried what she called the “in your face” approach to promoting transgender rights by Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, the first elected transgender Kansas lawmaker.

Byers said it’s clear such comments are being made privately but it’s shocking that they have been made openly.

An LGBTQ rights advocate called on the House to censure Helmer.

