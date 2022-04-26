Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

A report found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021. (WCBS, ADL, NYPD, @MarkLevineNYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
Firefighters were called Monday morning to a fire that ignited in the garage of a home in a...
Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Omaha
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama countersues candidate Herbster
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

Latest News

Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the...
Manhunt for suspect after Wisconsin mom of 6 killed
Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says
Authorities say they don’t know where the pack of dogs that attacked the woman is now and could...
Okla. woman attacked, killed by pack of dogs; authorities warn public
A new recommendation said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for...
Study: Risk of daily low-dose aspirin could outweigh benefit
A report by the Anti-Defamation League found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of...
Antisemitic crimes skyrocket in 2021 in New York, New Jersey