Girls Inc. of Omaha gets sneak peek of Buffett’s signed Motiva art

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after the announcement of Warren Buffett’s final lunch auction, he has another good cause under his sleeves.

Buffett has signed a Motiva art of a photo of himself and the proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc. of Omaha according to the release.

The Girls Inc. of Omaha is getting a sneak peek of the signed Motiva Tuesday and it will be auctioned in late summer 2022.

The Motiva website defines itself as philosophical art filled with quotes for a good cause.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.