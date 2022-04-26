Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances increase through the end of the week

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Tuesday we’ll continue the warming trend with upper 70s on Wednesday.... it won’t be quite as comfortable though! Skies will be cloudier from start to finish coming along with gustier winds, 20-30mph gusts, and isolated chances for late day showers and storms.

Isolated Wednesday PM storms
Isolated Wednesday PM storms(wowt)

For most rain chances won’t have a huge impact on your Wednesday. Showers and storms will be incredibly hit or miss in the evening and overnight hours. If you do happen to catch one it should be short lived and fairly light. The gustier winds and cloudier skies will make it a less pleasant day compared to Tuesday for outdoor plans.

Thursday will begin our next cool down as highs fall to the upper 60s... we’ll have breaks of sun through the day but a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the arrival of our next storm system Friday. The system brings us our best rain chances Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Friday evening storms
Friday evening storms(wowt)
Saturday AM storms
Saturday AM storms(wowt)

There will be some potential for severe storms Friday evening as they move in... best chances are focus to the S but we’ll keep an eye on how the storm threat progresses as Friday nears.

Friday severe potential
Friday severe potential(wowt)

The system clears Saturday afternoon with a drier end to the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-60s. We’ll look ahead to another chance for rain next Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
Firefighters were called Monday morning to a fire that ignited in the garage of a home in a...
Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Omaha
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama countersues candidate Herbster
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

Latest News

Rainfall Departure From Average
Critically dry conditions continue across Nebraska
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Brisk morning but a wonderful afternoon is ahead
Freeze Warning
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Freezing Tuesday morning ahead of a warm up
Comparing the number of windy days in Omaha.
EXPLAINER: Has it been windier than normal this year?