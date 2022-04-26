Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances increase through the end of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Tuesday we’ll continue the warming trend with upper 70s on Wednesday.... it won’t be quite as comfortable though! Skies will be cloudier from start to finish coming along with gustier winds, 20-30mph gusts, and isolated chances for late day showers and storms.

Isolated Wednesday PM storms (wowt)

For most rain chances won’t have a huge impact on your Wednesday. Showers and storms will be incredibly hit or miss in the evening and overnight hours. If you do happen to catch one it should be short lived and fairly light. The gustier winds and cloudier skies will make it a less pleasant day compared to Tuesday for outdoor plans.

Thursday will begin our next cool down as highs fall to the upper 60s... we’ll have breaks of sun through the day but a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the arrival of our next storm system Friday. The system brings us our best rain chances Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Friday evening storms (wowt)

Saturday AM storms (wowt)

There will be some potential for severe storms Friday evening as they move in... best chances are focus to the S but we’ll keep an eye on how the storm threat progresses as Friday nears.

Friday severe potential (wowt)

The system clears Saturday afternoon with a drier end to the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-60s. We’ll look ahead to another chance for rain next Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Friday.

