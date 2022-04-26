Critically dry conditions continue across Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lack of snowfall throughout the winter has continued this spring with a lack of meaningful rainfall across large parts of the plains, including much of Nebraska. This has resulted in critically dry conditions across much of the state, despite recent rainfall events. When combined with strong winds, the dry conditions have allowed for extreme fire weather and numerous large fires across the state. Red Flag Warnings are in effect yet again today for central Nebraska as even slightly gusty winds produce high fire danger.

Red Flag Warning Today (WOWT)

Currently, most of Nebraska is facing severe to extreme drought conditions, with the worst drought over central and northern portions of the state. Even with several rounds of storms in recent weeks, most of the state has seen less than half of the average rainfall through late April. Central and northern Nebraska has seen less than 25 percent of the rainfall that should have fallen by now.

Rainfall Departure From Average (WOWT)

Rainfall deficits are approaching 4 to 5 inches since the start of the year over central Nebraska. The Omaha area has fared slightly better in recent weeks, but even the metro is still running nearly 2 inches below average. Lincoln is more than 2 inches behind.

Current Drought Conditions and Rainfall Departure (WOWT)

There is some slightly better news. Rain and storms are in the forecast for later this week, with the potential for some areas to pick up several inches of rainfall. The highest chances for rain appear to be across the northern and eastern parts of Nebraska. However, the long range outlook into the month of May suggests that drier than average conditions will continue, likely making it difficult to shake the drought.

May Precipitation Outlook (WOWT)

