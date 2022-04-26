Advertisement

Car fire spreads to house in north Omaha

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters and police were called to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Investigators say a car parked on the driveway caught fire, then spread to the garage. Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.

The fire started just as students were walking into Hartman Elementary School, located directly across the street. Authorities say teachers helped with navigating students to the safe side of the street.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say a probable cause of the blaze was an engine compartment fire from the car parked in the driveway.

Officials say the fire resulted in roughly $80,000 in damages.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
Firefighters were called Monday morning to a fire that ignited in the garage of a home in a...
Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Omaha
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama countersues candidate Herbster
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

Latest News

Family remembers ex-fire chief killed in southwest Nebraska wildfires
Iowa couple frustrated with delays of CPAP replacement
6 On Your Side: Replacement CPAP delay frustration
6 On Your Side: Replacement CPAP delay frustration
Warren Buffett Motiva up for sale
Warren Buffett Motiva up for sale
Family remembers fallen Nebraska ex-fire chief
Family remembers fallen Nebraska ex-fire chief