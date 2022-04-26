Car fire spreads to house in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters and police were called to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Investigators say a car parked on the driveway caught fire, then spread to the garage. Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.

The fire started just as students were walking into Hartman Elementary School, located directly across the street. Authorities say teachers helped with navigating students to the safe side of the street.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say a probable cause of the blaze was an engine compartment fire from the car parked in the driveway.

Officials say the fire resulted in roughly $80,000 in damages.

