Better Business Bureau warns of firearms sales scams in Nebraska, Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several firearms distributors have allegedly been scamming consumers across Nebraska, Kansas and surrounding states.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), several firearms sales websites have falsely advertised physical locations in Kansas and Nebraska and racked up thousands of complaints.

The BBB says these websites are conducting firearms sales with peer-to-peer payment methods including Zelle and cryptocurrency. However, consumers who paid for items from the websites claim to have never received their orders. Nearly $10,000 in losses have been reported by victims from several businesses.

“Unfortunately, we have monitored an uptick in gun purchasing scams in our region,” said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “Sites that look legitimate but fail to provide physical addresses—or companies that outright lie and advertise an extraneous [or unrelated] physical address—have infiltrated our service area.”

One victim from Utah says the websites claim to take more traditional payment methods, but they don’t actually in practice.

“On their homepage, they have all the big ways to pay for their products: Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, etc. Well, they don’t take any of them,” said the victims who filed a report with BBB Scam Tracker. “They want you to pay with Cash App or Bitcoin. They have a chat window for help. As a new customer, they are very helpful—until they get your money.”

According to the BBB, the most prominent of the involved firearms distributors is Firearms World. The BBB claims Firearms World has accumulated 4,000 inquiries in the past 11 months.

The BBB says Firearms World claims to have a physical location in Topeka, but the address listed on the company’s website is actually a residential property owned by someone not affiliated with the website. The BBB has taken complaints involving Firearms World from consumers in 14 states.

Firearms World currently has an “F” rating with the BBB and has 22 unanswered complaints. The BBB also says Firearms World claims to have a federal firearms license, but the specific license mentioned is not owned by the company.

According to the BBB, victims of Firearms World sales reported a total loss of $7,600.44.

Another firearms sales website, The Gun Shop, claims to be located in Morrill, Nebraska, but the BBB says a company with that name only previously operated in the area before shutting down 10 years ago.

The BBB says a consumer sent in a complaint after not receiving their order from The Gun Shop. A formal complaint from the BBB to The Gun Shop went unanswered.

Several other alleged firearms distributors with unanswered complaints claim to operate in Kansas, the BBB says. They include Handloading Supply in Ellsworth, Reloading Supplies in Baldwin City, Fort Scott Munitions in Fort Scott, Guns Shop Inc. in Wichita and Mega Fire Arms USA in Garden City.

The BBB recommends consumers follow safe online shopping practices to protect themselves.

